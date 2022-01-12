Despite this challenging time brought by the devastating wrath of Typhoon Odette and the rising cases of Omicron variant, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown will continue to keep the Cebuanos rich history.

While implementing strict health and safety protocols, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown will be adding a colorful aesthetic feast and vibrant beats this Sinulog weekend with its theme, Mag-Saulog sa Sinulog ’22. On January 14 – 16, 2022, the hotel will let its guests experience this sought-after culture and cuisine.

ALL-IN-PACKAGE

A cozy yet elegant-stay in a Superior Deluxe Room for two (2) persons at PHP 4,100 per night with a choice of Filipino breakfast or dinner at Mactan Al Fresco. This promo can be availed by using the code: SINULOG2022 in the hotel’s official website www.savoyhotelmactan.ph . All walk in guests are welcome.

GRAB-ALL-YOU-CAN

It’s time to grill and get sauce on your chin with the best barbecue recipes perfectly-marinated to create a flavorful experience made by the hotel’s culinary team. Enjoy and create your own Sinulog Stir-fry at the rate of Php400 per person available from 4PM to 9PM at Savoy Hotel Mactan’s booth in Mactan Al Fresco, Newtown Boulevard. Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown promises a unique experience for the ones who truly want to indulge in a feast that is distinctly Cebuano.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

In partnership with The Mactan Newtown and Mactan Al Fresco, the Sinulog weekend will have a series of activities including Sinulog Bazaar, Live Band performances, Sinulog Dance presentations and fireworks display.

For more information, you may contact us through +032 494 4000 / +63 917 854 0739 or email [email protected]. You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

ABOUT SINULOG FESTIVAL

This annual cultural religious festival on the third Sunday of January in Cebu City known as the Grandest Festival in the Philippines in honor of Santo Nino (Child Jesus) is done by dance rituals or presentation that tells the story of Cebuano history and birth of Christianity in Cebu and Philippines. The word SINULOG means “graceful dance” that started with simple dance that represents the SULOG which means “current” of a river in Cebu.

ABOUT SAFE STAY PROGRAM AND SAVOY HOTEL MACTAN

Driven by their commitment to serve guests with the highest standards of health and safety measure, the hotel released the SAFE STAY BECAUSE WE CARE program, a campaign that focuses on health and safety of all the employees and guests who enter the hotel.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown is one of the 11 properties of Megaworld Hotels, making the chain one of the Philippines’ largest homegrown hotel group in the country with almost 4,000 room keys to date. The hotel is Megaworld Corporation’s first hotel development inside The Mactan Newtown, a 30-hectare township project located in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The hotel welcomes business travelers and family vacationers due to its convenient proximity to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, nearby beaches and historical sites found around the island.

