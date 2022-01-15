Curfew, health protocols to still be strictly implemented despite fewer violators — Lapu-Lapu cop chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu police will continue to strictly implement health protocols and the curfew despite fewer violators especially curfew violators being apprehended.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) chief, said that since the city had been placed under Alert Level 3, they had apprehended only “minimal” curfew violators.

Banzon, however, said that he could not give yet the number of people apprehended for violating the curfew.

“Di lang sa ko [muhatag] sa average [figures] no, kay ang nahitabo ma gud tan-aw nako, magdepende gihapon siya sa asa nga location og asa dapita ang daghan [violators]. But generally, mingaw ang dalan during curfew,” Banzon said.

(I could not provide average figures yet. As I observed, the [count] depends on the location and on where there are a lot of them [violators]. But generally, there are a few individuals on the streets during curfew.)

Lapu-Lapu’s curfew starts at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Banzon attributed this development to the information drive they conducted in interior areas of the barangays about the seriousness of their implementing these restrictions because of the city being placed under Alert Level 3.

He also assured that there would be more police visibility especially in the interior areas of the barangays in the city to ensure that the residents would observe health protocols and the curfew.

