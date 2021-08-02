Lapu-Lapu police chief: 197 caught violating health protocols

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 02,2021 - 10:06 PM
LAPU-LAPU POLICE CHIEF ON APPREHENDED PERSONS. Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, says that they have apprehended 197 violators of health protocols on Sunday, August 1. | Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has apprehended 197 individuals on Sunday, August 1, 2021, during the first day of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status in the city.

Most of the quarantine violators were caught violating the curfew ordinance and the health and safety protocols.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, LCPO director, said that 101 individuals were apprehended for violating the curfew ordinance, 75 were caught for not wearing a face mask, 9 were not properly wearing their face mask, while 11 others violated the social distancing rule.

Banzon also said that even before the implementation of the MECQ in the city, they already implemented some measures to prevent the spread of thecoronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after Mayor Junard Chan issued executive order (E.O.) No. 2021-040.

These included the deployment of policemen at their border checkpoints, conducting recorridas, and patrolling the different barangays.

Since the city was now under the MECQ classification, Banzon said that they would also temporarily prohibit swimming at public beaches.

“Gibawal ang kuan (swimming), hilabi na ang public beaches. Gathering man na,” Banzon said.

(It is prohibited (swimming), especially on the public beaches. Those are considered crowd gathering.)

Due to this, Banzon reminded the public to always adhere to the health and safety protocols, especially this time that the city had been placed under MECQ classification.

