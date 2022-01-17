Momoland returns with sweet, sexy single

SEOUL — Momoland dropped the digital single “Yummy Yummy Love” Friday.

“Thinking that we’re meeting our fans after a long while made me feel nervous and excited as if we’re debuting,” said JooE through agency MLD Entertainment.

It has been a year since the group’s last release but the time went by quickly as they put a lot of thought and effort into returning with a different, unique concept, explained Nayun.

The result is a funky and sexy style that is expressed through the groovy dance tune. It is a candid take on sweet love, and listeners will instantly hum along, according to Hyebin, adding that collaborating with Natti Natasha, a Latin pop star, was an unforgettable experience.

The new single also comes with catchy and easy-to-learn dance moves. Nancy picked one that looks as if they are blowing trumpets while Jane chose making an “L” with fingers when the group sings “Are you ready for love like this?” as the most memorable bit of choreography.