Duterte signs laws establishing heritage zones in Cebu, Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed two measures declaring and establishing heritage zones in Cebu and Ilocos Sur, copies of which were released to media on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Republic Act (RA) No. 11644 or the Carcar City Heritage Zone Act declares the City of Carcar in Cebu Province a heritage zone.

“As such, it shall be accorded priority development by the Department of Tourism (DOT), in coordination with the Provincial Government of Cebu, the City Government of Carcar, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and its affiliated cultural agencies, and other concerned agencies of the government, and shall be subject to the rules and regulations governing the conservation and preservation of heritage zones,” the bill reads.

On the other hand, RA No. 11645 aims to establish a heritage zone within the municipality of San Vicente, Ilocos Sur “to protect the historical and cultural integrity of the area.”

“The Heritage Zone shall include the cultural properties declared as National Cultural Treasures and Important Cultural Properties as well as National Historical Landmarks, Shrines, Monuments, and Sites, and such other immovable, movable or intangible cultural properties whether publicly or privately owned,” a part of the act stated.

The DOT “shall immediately prepare the development plan involving the preservation, conservation, restoration, and maintenance of cultural and historical sites and structures for the enhancement and sustainability of tourism” in the municipality.

The measures will take effect 15 days after their publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

