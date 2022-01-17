Sanman Bubble VII boxing fight card moved

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sanman Bubble VII boxing fight card of Sanman Boxing Promotions has been moved due to health concerns related to Covid-19.

The fight card was supposed to be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, in General Santos City. It was supposed to feature unbeaten world-rated flyweight Dave “Doberman” Apolinario, former world title challenger Vince Paras, and Ben Mananquil.

The fight card was moved to February 5, 2022, still at the same venue at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City.

The main event features Apolinario, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South flyweight champion taking on journeyman Mike Kinaadman in a non-title bout.

The 22-year-old Apolinario of Maasim, Saranggani Province holds an unbeaten record of 15 wins with 10 knockout victories.

The up-and-coming prospect is currently rated No. 7 in the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) flyweight division. He is also ranked No. 13 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

His opponent, Kinaadman, has a record of 7-14 (win-loss) with five knockout wins.

Kinaadman is on a three-fight skid following his lone victory in 2019 against Ryan Ralozo. Before that, Kinaadman hasn’t won a single bout since 2017.

Apolinario only fought once in 2021 against Charlie Malipangue, which he won by technical knockout to clinch the vacant WBA regional title at the Tabunok Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Meanwhile, Paras is looking to end his 29-month hiatus.

Paras, who fought for the IBF world minimumweight title, is featured in the undercard of the Sanman Bubble VII with a still undetermined opponent.

Touted as the next Manny Pacquiao for his speed, tenacity and knockout percentage, Paras faltered in his first world title bout against Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi in 2018 via unanimous decision.

His career went on a downward spiral after losing to Jonathan Taconing for the WBC international light flyweight strap four months after his loss to Kyoguchi.

However, Paras is on a comeback trail as he fought twice in 2019, beating Reymark Taday and Vincent Bautista via technical knockouts.

Like Paras, Mananquil’s opponent has also yet to be announced. The former WBF international bantamweight and OPBF interim bantamweight champion is also looking for a comeback.

The last time Mananquil saw action was in May 2019, where he fought and lost to Yuki Kobayashi for the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title via TKO in Osaka, Japan.

After that, he went on a hiatus.

Mananquil has a record of 17 wins with four knockouts along with two defeats and three draws.

