PH delegation for Winter Olympics to get P3.3M aid from PSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine delegation for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February will receive P3.3-million financial support from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) through the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

On Monday, January 17, 2022, the POC, headed by its president, Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, thanked the PSC for the approval of the financial aid for the Philippines’ campaign in the Winter Olympics.

The Philippines has only one athlete vying in the Winter Olympics, Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller.

The organizers of the Winter Olympics require the participating countries to send at least a six-member delegation to accompany athletes like Miller, who will vie in the men’s slalom and giant slalom events.

Miller will be accompanied by Chef de Mission Bones Floro, Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation President Jim Palomar Apelar, Covid-19 liaison officer Nikki Cheng, athlete and administrative officer Dave Carter, athlete welfare officer Jobert Yu and Asa’s coach Will Gregorak.

“We are very grateful for the generous support of the POC and PSC in spite of this very difficult time,” Floro said.

“It is our hope that our continuous participation in sporting events bring some hope and national pride to our countrymen.”

Floro will be flying to Beijing on January 27 while the rest of the delegation will follow on January 28. They are expected back on February 18.

The slalom races are set from February 13 to 16 at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing, China.

The 21-year old Miller qualified for the Winter Olympics in November. He will represent the Philippines in the quadrennial meet for the second consecutive time.

He first represented the country in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea along with figure skater Michael Martinez.

He met the minimum standard qualification set in the slalom and giant slalom events for the Winter Olympics for surpassing the International Skiing Federation (FIS) 160-point threshold.

