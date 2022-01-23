FACES OF CEBU: Jericho delos Santos, 22, visual artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Here’s a beautiful side hustle by a talented young visual artist from Lapu-Lapu City.

Jericho Delos Santos, 22, a college student and a talented visual artist, is making waves online because of his cut-out illustrations.

After Miss Universe top five finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez brought home another win for the country, he was able to make creative digital art with his cut-out illustrations.

“I am into visual arts. I usually do drawings like fashion and cut-out illustrations, digital arts and I also do crafts like making barbie clothes and costumes,” he said.

Jericho’s talent is not just for his social media accounts but has also helped him in raising money to support his studies.

“ I even earned money for my studies because of it,” he added.

His love for arts was influenced by his late father, Jonnifer delos Santos, who is also a painter and a visual artist.

He said that the most trending art pieces he did were made back in 2019.

“This is my first cut-out illustration 3 years ago. I made this after Catriona Gray won Miss Universe. I didn’t expect it would reach 35k shares on Facebook,” Jericho recalled.

Just recently, Jericho did another art show for his followers and fans. This time, he made barbie dolls look like Sinulog festival dancers and called them “Tribu Barbie.”

WATCH:

Dancing Sinulog Barbie dolls TRIBU BARBIE! WATCH: Are you ready for the newest tribu to perform a dance for the Sinulog Festival? Let's welcome "Tribu Barbie" by Jericho delos Santos. Instead of just making costumes for the barbie dolls, he decided to edit it out with the famous tunes of the Sinulog festival and some minimal movement, making it look like the dolls are indeed dancing! Viva Pit Señor, sa mga artists kini! 🎥: Jericho delos Santos via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital #CDNFiestaSeñor2022 Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, January 17, 2022

/bmjo