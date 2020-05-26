How Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla kept 8th anniversary ‘simple’ amid COVID-19

Actors and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their eighth year as a couple last Monday, May 25. Since COVID-19 continues to affect the country, the couple decided to keep the celebration of their anniversary simple.

Despite the lack of posts in their respective social media accounts, Bernardo’s mother Luzviminda showed how the two actors marked the special occasion, through her own Instagram post yesterday, May 26.

Bernardo’s mother said that although the couple was not able to spend the day in their “favorite place,” they were able to make the day worth it by painting cherry blossoms on the wall. Cherry blossom is a widely popular flower in Japan.

Bernardo and Padilla also bonded with the actress’s family, as seen in the series of photos and video posted by Luzviminda.

“They decided to make the day simple lang pero thanks to all fans and friends na nagpadala ng food (but thanks to all the fans and friends who sent food),” Bernardo’s mother said.

For their anniversary last year, Bernardo penned a heartwarming letter stating that staying in love is a decision she and Padilla make every day.

The actors were recently subjected to harsh criticism for making their stand and joining an online protest regarding TV network ABS-CBN’s shutdown. KathNiel fans and fellow stars defended them against trolls and bashers using the hashtag #WeBlockAsOne. JB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .