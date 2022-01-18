Yuka Saso now officially representing Japan in LPGA

MANILA, Philippines—Star golfer Yuka Saso will officially represent Japan when she competes in the upcoming LPGA event in Orlando, Florida.

The LPGA has already recognized Saso as a Japanese citizen with the 20-year-old rising star’s profile on its website featuring Japan’s flag.

Saso, born in Bulacan to a Filipino mother and Japanese father, opted for Japanese citizenship last November.

The world No. 8 hopes to pick up where she left off in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on January 20.

She put the LPGA on notice last year with a stunning victory at the US Women’s Open while still carrying the Philippine flag.

The Asian Games gold medalist also represented the Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics where she placed ninth.

