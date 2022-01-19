Multiple tremors recorded in Medellin

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 3.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Medellin town in northern Cebu past midnight on Wednesday, January 19.

But what really shocked residents there, and in nearby towns, was the fact that at least 12 aftershocks were recorded hours after the quake occurred.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in Central Visayas (Phivolcs – 7) confirmed that multiple light tremors were recorded in Medellin early on Wednesday morning.

Based on the online earthquake bulletin of Phivolcs, Medellin was rocked by successive aftershocks that spanned around three hours, from 12:53 a.m. to 2:32 a.m.

Erratic ground movement returned around an hour later, at 3:28 a.m. The latest recorded was at 10:48 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale.

Robinson Jorgio, director of Phivolcs – 7, said what happened in Medellin is what geologists call “a swarm of earthquakes.”

“It’s a swarm of earthquakes that occurred right after the bigger one. In this case, the 3.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred past 12 (midnight),” said Jorgio in Cebuano.

Jorgio also said this could be a result of fault activity as they are monitoring an active fault line located in the northern portion of Cebu.

While the “swarm of earthquakes” in Medellin do not pose any immediate threat to lives and infrastructures, the Phivolcs official reminded the public to always keep in mind precautionary measured in the case stronger ones strike.

“Let’s not forget the trainings and lessons we were taught during our earthquake drills, and obey authorities,” said Jorgio.

The epicenter of the 3.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Medellin on Wednesday was located 10 kilometers southwest of the town’s center.

Tremors were also felt in the neighboring town of San Remigio, according to Phivolcs.

