Gwen to mayors: Vax cards are not mandatory

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has instructed mayors of municipalities and component cities in the province not to leverage COVID-19 vaccination cards as a prerequisite.

Garcia on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, issued Memorandum No. 3, Series of 2022, telling all mayors that vaccination cards should be not made as mandatory requirements for any educational, employment, and other similar government transactions.

“You are hereby enjoined to refrain from requiring the presentation of a vaccination card as a requirement for any educational, employment, and other similar government transaction purpose,” portions of the memorandum stated.

The governor pointed to existing laws and policies that prevented the use of vaccination cards as requirements in essential undertakings as her basis in creating the recent memo.

These included the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 (Republic Act No. 11525) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Advisory No. 03 – 2021.

Citing passages from the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, the provincial government stated that “vaccine cards shall not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment, and other similar government transaction purposes nor shall individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, as indicated in the vaccine card, he considered immune from COVID-19.”

“Additionally, (DOLE) merely requires covered establishments and employers to endeavor to encourage their employees to get vaccinated… A no vaccine, no work policy ball not be allowed,” added Garcia.

Garcia has been vocal on her stand against policies designed to limit the mobility of unvaccinated individuals, saying these are discriminatory.

