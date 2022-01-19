In Cebu City, vax cards required to enter indoor spaces

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Individuals unvaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be allowed to enter indoor spaces and other enclosed establishments here.

This after the Cebu City Government will be requiring vaccination cards from people planning to enter and stay in enclosed establishments.

During Mayor Michael Rama’s regular press conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, city officials announced that they will be limiting mobility of unvaccinated people while the city is under Alert Level 3.

As a result, unvaccinated minors aged 11 years and below will also be barred from enclosed public areas.

The new policy is expected to take effect as soon as Rama will sign the city’s latest Executive Order (EO), which will serve as its guidelines under Alert Level 3.

On the other hand, the city is not yet keen on implementing the controversial ‘No Vaccination Card, No Ride’ policy, which is currently in effect in Metro Manila.

According to Rama, he will only do so once the national government will direct local governments to do the same.

“I do not wish to have that and if it’s a national policy, di lang ta musupak. (It’s a matter of) if and when but we are not putting it in our own… if and when locally to be implemented,” said Rama.

Cebu City has been placed under a stricter Alert Level 3 since January 14 which will last until January 31.

/bmjo

