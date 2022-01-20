Pagasa: Fair weather with cloudy skies, scattered rain showers on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan,” although slightly weakened, will affect the weather condition in Luzon on Thursday, January 20, 2022, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies and rain showers, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather, Pagasa said.

The northeast monsoon is likewise responsible for the cool weather in recent weeks.

The Bicol region, Quezon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the presence of a shear line.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have fair weather with possible localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to rough coastal waters are expected nationwide.

gsg

