Ronnie Liang donates construction materials to help rebuild Odette-stricken Cebu

Ronnie Liang has extended help to typhoon Odette victims in Cebu by donating construction materials to repair and rebuild their homes.

The singer and army reservist personally delivered his donation of wood and metal aluminum sheets to Cebuanos, as seen on his Instagram page last Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Liang also appeared to have helped in repairing some homes.

“Sending ngiti (smiles) to our kababayans in Cebu, (donating construction materials) especially to the typhoon Odette victims,” he said. “[Kaisa] po ninyo ako sa dasal at hangarin ng patuloy na pagbangon ng bawat isa.” (I join you in the prayer and hope of continued recovery for everyone.)

Liang then thanked the Rotary Club of Pasig Premier and RiD3800 League of Great Presidents for making his donation possible.

Liang was a finalist in the ABS-CBN talent competition “Pinoy Dream Academy.” He is known for his songs “Ngiti,” “Akala Mo” and “Gusto Kita,” among others. He is also a pilot who finished his first solo flight in November 2019.

It has been a month since super typhoon Odette hit various areas in the Visayas and Mindanao. Sharon Cuneta, Angel Locsin, Andi Eigenmann, Katarina Rodriguez and Slater Young were among the celebrities who have called for and extended help to victims of the typhoon. /ra

