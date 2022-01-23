LPA off Mindanao enters PAR, rain expected in several parts of Visayas, Mindanao — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

“Yun pong binabantayan natin na low pressure area ay pumasok na po ng PAR kanina pong alas-dos ng madaling araw,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(The low pressure area that we are monitoring entered PAR earlier at 2 a.m.)

He , however, added that the LPA has a slim chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone.

The LPA was spotted at around 965 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 a.m.

Sunday weather forecast

The LPA’s trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, and the Caraga and Davao regions.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Sea conditions

He added that moderate to rough seas are expected in the northern seaboard of Luzon and eastern seaboard of the archipelago.

“So, bagamat katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ay patuloy pa rin nating pinag-iingat ‘yung mga kababayan po natin lalong-lalo na po diyan sa may eastern section ng Visayas at Mindanao dahil nga po sa may approaching tayo na low pressure area na posible pong magdulot ito ng mga napakaalong karagatan diyan,” he warned.

(So, while the seas are moderate to rough, we are cautioning our the public, especially those in the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao because of the approaching low pressure area which may cause very rough seas.)

