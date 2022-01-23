Olympian Suarez on fight with Mangubat: It’s a blessing not an obstacle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympian boxer Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez considers the biggest fight of his pro career in boxing a blessing instead of an obstacle.

The 33-year-old 2016 Rio Olympics veteran told CDN Digital that he and his opponent, Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat have one thing in common; they are both chasing their dreams in boxing.

Instead of issuing threats and predicting a knockout win, as most boxers say, Suarez has a calmer approach in the biggest fight of his career, which involves the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super featherweight title.

Suarez and Mangubat’s much-awaited showdown is scheduled on March 5 in Parañaque City.

“I see Tomjune as an up-and-coming prospect who is chasing after his dream, as am I. We may be years and experiences apart, but God has placed us to cross paths and face each other in the ring, and I count that as a blessing,” said Suarez, a silver medalist in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and three-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games.

In terms of amateur experience, Suarez has the advantage.

However, in the pro scene, the younger Mangubat, 24, of the Omega Boxing Gym has the upper hand.

Suarez is unbeaten in the pro scene with nine wins with six knockouts, while Mangubat has a 15-2-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with 12 knockouts.

When asked about his chances of winning the title, Suarez said that he was not relying entirely on his experience and skills. Instead, he would rest everything on his faith.

“I do not rest on my skills nor my experience. I am just someone who gives my 100 percent in everything that I do, and I place my confidence in Christ that He will be there with me at ringside,” said Suarez of Davao del Norte.

“Every fight is important deserving my best; I owe it to my opponent, myself, and my God,” Suarez said.

He also said he wouldn’t divulge too much about his advantage against Mangubat, not giving away any hints of his game plan in the ring.

“That is for me to know and for you to find out! Haha. I will say this when I asked the Lord for confidence; He did not just provide me confidence. He gave me opportunities and challenges to make me realize that my confidence is in the Lord alone,” added Suarez.

Also, he is dedicating his fight to his faith in God.

“Of course to my Lord, to whom I give my life, my parents who have never failed in being my source of strength and joy, my prayer warriors who have constantly supported me in my career. My sponsors and friends who believe in my journey as an athlete,” said Suarez, whose last bout ended with a unanimous decision versus Delmar Pellio last December.

Suarez also said that his training camp was running smoothly. He didn’t reveal too much information about where he’s currently training and the boxers he was sparring with.

RELATED STORIES

Mangubat’s camp wants 12-round duel with Olympian Suarez

Mangubat on title fight with Suarez: I’m okay being the underdog

Mangubat has big chance to win against Suarez for WBA title — chief trainer

Mangubat faces Suarez for WBA Asia Super featherweight title

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy