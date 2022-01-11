Mangubat has big chance to win against Suarez for WBA title — chief trainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Julius Erving Junco, had to say, his boxer, Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat, has all the advantage to beat Olympian Charly Suarez for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super featherweight title on March 5, 2022 in Parañaque City, Manila.

Junco, in an interview with CDN Digital, said that his ward had the experience, youth, power, range, and size that had given them all the advantage to stain the unblemished record of Suarez.

However, he needs to make sure that there’s no stone unturned in their preparation for the bout at their training camp in IPI compound in Mandaue City.

“We are confident but not too confident. We believe in our training and ability. We will take this fight seriously, but I know we have a big chance. Youth is on our side, range size and power advantage. We will put out a good exciting fight,” said Junco.

They consider as the biggest fight of Mangubat’s rising career in boxing.

For Junco, it’s not just an acid test but a fight that can make or break Mangubat.

“This fight is, not just an acid test but really a solid matchup. We know Suarez is an Olympian and has great experience during his amateur years,” said Junco.

The 33-year-old Suarez is one of the fast-rising pro boxers in the country. He turned pro after competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is also a silver medalist in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

He has an unbeaten record of nine wins with six knockouts. Suarez fought five times last year. His most previous bout against Delmar Pellio on December 4 at the Elorde Complex in Parañaque City finished with a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, to get the most out of their training camp, Junco and Mangubat started preparing last January 2.

“January 2 mi nagstart ug training. So far so good. March 5 Wardog will shock Philippine boxing, we will bring the belt home,” said Junco.

The 24-year-old Mangubat will try to stretch his four-fight winning streak. He’s been unstoppable in 2021, racking up three explosive wins after being featured in Omega Pro Sports International’s (OPSI) “Kumbati” boxing series.

He defeated Allan Villanueva, Ernie Sanchez, and Ryan Maano last year by either a knockout or a technical knockout to bounce back from his split decision loss to Korean Jong Seon Kang for the vacant WBO Oriental Youth Feather title in Vietnam in 2019.

