More Cebu City minors violating health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minors violating health protocols in Cebu City are increasing by the day.

On Monday, January 24, Cebu City police rescued 56 more minors despite their relentless information drive on the compliance of health and safety protocols.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) made this assessment as she revealed the modification they have made on the conduct of Oplan Bulabog which now includes daytime operations.

“Ato jud nakita nga daghan gyung minors ang nadakpan,and I think it’s very timely that somehow we modified our conduct of Oplan Bulabog due to this current data,” Macatangay said.

On the data recorded for Monday, January 24, the Cebu City police rescued a total of 56 minors for different health protocol violations. Their parents were issued citation tickets.

Parents of erring minors can either pay the required fine of P1,000 or do community service.

Monday’s number of resued minors doubled that of Sunday’s which only tallied 23 rescues.

From their Oplan Bulabog last Monday, police recorded 225 violators including the 56 minors.

The majority of those apprehended violated the curfew ordinance with 179 violators while the rest were nabbed for not wearing facemasks.

Also, on Sunday, there were 180 adult violators while on Monday, they apprehended 169.

Macatangay said that based on their data, she noted a drop in the number of adult violators and an increase in the number of young violators from the mentioned days.

The conduct of daytime Oplan Bulabog is designed to intensify the implementation of minimum health standard protocols, particularly among minors.

“That is the challenge that we law enforcers are actively thinking on how to address…kay ang minors na nasita, are those who don’t have essential reason to go out, mang gawas ra ,magtabi ra, wa pa gyuy mga facemask,” said Macatangay.

Last Monday, all 11 station commanders under the CCPO conducted massive information dissemination to remind the public that they will be enforcing Oplan Bulabog in the daytime.

“There will be active enforcement of Oplan Bulabog during the daytime starting today. We will be expecting reports from our station commanders..by today, mag enforce na atong mga station chiefs, so walay mahay kay na inform naman sila,” she added.

Macatangay further appeals to the barangay officials, especially the youth to also take an initiative in implementing the health measures on their own.

