Mangubat-Suarez fight moved a week late

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super Featherweight showdown between Olympian Charly Suarez and Tomjune Mangubat was rescheduled after the latter suffered a minor injury during training.

From March 5, their regional title duel happening in Parañaque City was moved to March 12, after Mangubat of Omega Boxing Gym suffered a blister on his right foot which worsened when it got infected.

The minor setback was confirmed by Mangubat’s trainer, Julius Erving Junco.

Nevertheless, they treated Mangubat’s injury as not entirely concerning since it can be treated right away.

Mangubat and Suarez’s showdown is one of the much-awaited bouts early this year.

The 24-year old Mangubat of Bukidnon sports a record of 15 wins with 12 knockouts along with two defeats and one draw.

He considers his fight against Suarez as one of the biggest bouts in his young pro career. Mangubat is yearning to win the WBA regional title after faltering twice to win the belt in the past.

In 2019, he fought and lost via technical knockout against Arnel Baconaje for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council silver featherweight title in Mandaue City.

In the same year, he fought for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth featherweight strap against Korean Jong Seon Kang, but lost via split decision in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

But Mangubat came roaring back with four straight wins.

Meanwhile, the 33-year old Suarez, a 2016 Rio Olympian also considers Mangubat as his biggest test as a pro boxer.

Suarez, of Davao del Norte, is unbeaten in the pro scene with nine wins with six knockouts.

He is also a silver medalist in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and a three-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Mangubat faces Suarez for WBA Asia Super featherweight title

Villanueva vows to beat favored Mangubat in Kumbati 11

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy