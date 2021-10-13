Villanueva vows to beat favored Mangubat in Kumbati 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Allan Villanueva vows to win the biggest fight of his young career against Tomjune Mangubat in “Kumbati 11” set on October 22, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Although the odds are stacked against him, Villanueva is optimistic that he will emerge victorious in his 10-rounder non-title showdown against the more experienced Mangubat.

The 25-year old Villanueva told CDN Digital that his loss to Mangubat’s stablemate, Carlo Bacaro, in March makes him more determined to win on Oct. 22.

“Sa una nga pildi nako, mao to nagdasig nako nga maningkamot ug training para makadaog ug dili na mausban akong pildi,” said Villanueva.

However, he recognizes that Mangubat will be a very tough nut to crack.

“Dili sayon duwaon si Mangubat mao nag training jud mi ug maayo ani,” added Villanueva who has a record of 11 wins with eight knockouts and one defeat.

Villanueva sparred with WBO Asia Pacific Youth bantamweight champion Carlo Demecillo to prepare for Mangubat.

For him, beating Mangubat (14-2-1,11KOs) will pave the way for bigger fights.

“Kung mudaog ko ani nga fight maayo unta matagaan kog title fight na sunod,” added Villanueva.

Meanwhile, Kumbati 11 will be headlined by Omega Boxing Gym stalwart Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (20-2, 16KOs) who will go up against Arnold “Destroyer” Garde (10-10-3, 4KOs).

The rest of the fight card features Franco Serafica (6-1, 3KOs) vs. John Kenan Villaflor (8-7-4, 2KOs) and Benny Cañete (3-0, 2KOs) vs. Mark Jequinto (4-7-1). /rcg

