Odette survivors in Balamban receive P7.2M in cash aid from national gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Residents in Balamban who were severely affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) are expected to receive cash aid from the national government.

The local government of Balamban announced that their municipality has received around P7.2 million as financial assistance from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The funds are in part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise to provide financial aid to Odette-stricken individuals in the country, authorities said.

“Mao kini ang Financial Assistance nga gisaad ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa mga indibidwal ug pamilya nga grabe nga naapektuhan sa bagyong Odette,” the local government of Balamban said in a post on social media.

“Ang kantidad sa nadawat nga financial assistance nagdepende sa lista sa apektadong indibidwal/pamilya nga gisumiter sa Department of Social Welfare and Development ug sa allocation funding matag LGU (local government unit) nga makita sa Local Budget Circular,” they added.

Each qualified beneficiary can receive at least P1,000, and a maximum of P5,000 for every family or household.

The municipal government of Balamban has reported that a total of P17 million in financial assistance has been distributed to hundreds of affected families.

Last December 21, 2021, they provided P5,000 in cash aid to families whose houses were totally damaged, and P3,000 for those whose properties were partially damaged.

Balamban is one of the 36 localities in Cebu province that bore the brunt of Odette, which ravaged the island last December 16, 2021.

It is a first-class municipality that borders Cebu City in the west.

The provincial government has identified at least 90,000 families who needed assistance in getting back on their feet.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Balamban dangles cash incentives to entice seniors to get COVID vaccine

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy