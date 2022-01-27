Telcos, IT industry offer highest entry-level pay – JobStreet

MANILA, Philippines — The telecommunications industry is offering the highest entry-level salary, based on the latest salary report from leading online job portal JobStreet.

According to JobStreet Salary Report 2022, the median entry-level salary in the telecommunications industry is at 20,000.

Next to telecommunications is the computer or IT industry that offers a median entry-level salary of 19,550; followed by the communication service industry at 19,500; and consulting companies at 19,000.

Meanwhile, the entry-level salary for insurance and electronics companies were at 17,000; hospitality and manufacturing at 15,500; consumer goods at 15,000; and banking and finance at 14,600.

JobStreet’s Salary Report 2022 is a salary guide for the country’s job market compiled from the portal’s latest data.

The report analyzes and compares salaries between 2020 and 2021.

All salary data is extracted from salary requirements from JobStreet employer’s job advertisements in the internal database, according to the company.

