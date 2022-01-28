Pagasa: Rain showers expected in most parts of PH on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are expected in most parts of the country on Friday, January 28, 2022, due to easterlies and shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The state weather bureau said the shear line will continue to affect Northern Luzon and may bring rain showers in the area until the weekend while easterlies persists in Central Luzon down to the Mindanao regions.

Cloudy weather with light to moderate, and at times heavy rain are expected is Northern Luzon, particularly Cagayan Valley and provinces of Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in rain-affected areas, Pagasa warned.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Ilocos region and Cordillera will experience partly cloudy and cloudy skies with possible rain showers especially in afternoon and evening.

Pagasa likewise reported that Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) will have fair weather in the morning and possible rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Fair weather is expected for most of the day in the Visayas, although rain showers are expected in Eastern Visayas and Panay Island.

The state weather bureau said rain showers are also possible in Mindanao due to easterlies, particularly in the Caraga, Davao Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccksargen regions.

No storm is expected to enter or develop in the Philippine area of responsibility until the end of the month, Pagasa added.

