Yeng Constantino’s B.A.B.A.Y trends on Twitter

CEBU, Philippines —Yeng Constantino’s song B.A.B.A.Y topped on Twitter after the singer-songwriter revealed that the song was for Ryan Bang.

Constantino and Bang made rounds on social media when they confirmed past romance and finally put closure to it.

“Minsan, kahit hindi mo nga naging jowa, e, basta nagparamdam na sa ‘yo tapos biglang nawala. Naku, napakasakit talaga. Di ba, Ryan?,” Constantino said.

The singer-songwriter revealed during the “It’s Showtime” episode on Friday, that Bang used to buy her coffee when he was still courting her way back in 2010.

“Bigla an lang siya tumigil magpadala ng kape,” Constantino said.

Co-host Vice Ganda asked her, “So may chance sana?”

Constatino laughed and said, “May asawa na ko pero sige, nung time na ‘yon kilig na kilig talaga ako sa kanya.”

“Akala ko, ayaw mo sa akin,” Bang explained why he stopped courting her.

Netizens and fans then speculated that Bang is the person behind her song ‘Chinito’.

However, in today “It’s Showtime” episode, Constantino clarified, “May isang song na medyo pinaghugutan talaga ng pinagdaanan namin… yong song ko na B.A.B.A.Y.”

Constantino sang the song during the show’s episode and netizens gushed over it, saying B.A.B.A.Y now “hits differently”.

