SKY takes action against intentional fiber cut incidents in Cebu

Following multiple reports from Cebu-based SKY subscribers on the disruption of their cable and internet services, which were caused by incidences of intentional fiber cutting, SKY assures its valued subscribers that it would restore interrupted connection within several areas of operation as soon as possible as the company works closely with local government units in addressing the problem.

“SKY condemns the recent incidents of intentional fiber cuts in several areas of our operations. We, together with our subscribers, have been victimized by perpetrators who steal and sell the wires for profit or recklessly cut and damage our cable wires without regard to the disruption it causes to our internet and cable service,” says Ruel Hechanova, SKY’s Business Unit Head for VisMin.

The reported incidents of intentional fiber cuts have caused delays in SKY’s repair and maintenance efforts in Cebu following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, and have disrupted SKY’s newly restored services in some areas.

READ MORE: SKY Fiber offers back-up internet plan for non SKY-users

Intentional fiber cuts occur when perpetrators snip off cables and sell the stolen wires for profit. Under Republic Act 10515 or the Cable Theft Law, intentional fiber cutting is illegal and punishable by law with imprisonment of two to five years or hefty fines imposed at the discretion of the court.

SKY condemns the recent incidents of intentional fiber cuts in several areas of our operations. We, together with our subscribers, have been victimized by perpetrators who steal and sell the wires for profit or recklessly cut and damage our cable wires without regard to the disruption it causes to our internet and cable service. RUEL HECHANOVA SKY’s Business Unit Head for VisMin

SKY has taken immediate action to restore cable and internet services in Cebu and continues to seek legal procedures to pursue the said perpetrators.

“We regret any inconvenience experienced by our SKY subscribers as a result of these recent events. We are addressing the concerns and discussing preventive measures that can be implemented with the concerned local government,” said Hechanova.

READ MORE: What makes a person productive during the pandemic? For Bae JinHo, it’s all about the connection

For updates regarding SKY’s restoration efforts, subscribers will receive an advisory via SMS or they may visit mysky.com.ph/help-service-advisories. SKY subscribers in Cebu may also visit the SKYserves Cebu Facebook Group (facebook.com/groups/skyserves.cebu) for localized updates and coordination with local SKY teams.

ADVERTORIAL