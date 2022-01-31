Lapu-Lapu City seniors, PWDs receive unclaimed cash gifts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Senior citizens and Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Lapu-Lapu City were allowed to claim on Saturday, January 30, their share of the cash aid which the city government distributed in December 2021 yet.

Junard Abalos, in-charge of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said at least 2, 357 seniors and 717 PWDs were unable to claim their share of the cash aid as a result of super typhoon Odette.

The Lapu-Lapu City government allocates P8, 000 annual cash aid for its senior citizens that is to be released in two tranches at P4, 000 each. The distribution of the second tranche for 2021 was scheduled in December.

PWDs, on the other hand, are set to receive P6, 000 that is divided in two equal distributions.

Abalos said many of their senior citizens and PWDs found it difficult to go out of their homes and collect their share of the city’s cash gift as a result of the devastation caused by super typhoon Odette, which damaged various homes and left practically the entire city without power and water supply.

There was also the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), he added.

“Kabantay ta nga naagian man ta ug bagyo, so naa gyud mga senior ug PWDs nga wala gyud tawn kalugar sa pagkuha sa ilang cash gift,” Abalos.

On Saturday, CSWDO personnel visited the different barangays to distribute the still unclaimed cash gifts to its intended recipients.

Those who did not make it on Saturday are advised to visit the City Treasurer’s Office at City Hall on Monday, January 31, and bring a valid identification card to claim their cash gift. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy