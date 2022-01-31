Girl with Leukemia appeals for urgent help

An eight-year-old girl from Brgy. Cansojong, Talisay City is in dire need of financial help to boost her fighting chance against cancer.

Mary Natalie Albuera was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on October 12, 2020. Three months before her diagnosis, she experienced recurring fever and joint pains. These manifestations were coupled with unusual paleness and increase in abdominal size. She was becoming weak and thin too. Because of these alarming symptoms, her parents sought medical help at a hospital in Cebu City where she was referred immediately to a specialist to treat her condition. Laboratory tests and blood transfusion were done. Additionally, a bone marrow aspiration was also performed which revealed that she has a dreaded disease called, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. This disease commonly affects children and is characterized by the increased production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. The effects of this disease might be debilitating but there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Mary Natalie’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on October 19, 2020. Her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years. This is to ensure complete healing of the disease. Due to the lengthy and physically demanding nature of the treatment, children usually strive to survive. Based on her treatment protocol, she is now on her maintenance phase. Her chemotherapy together with her regular laboratory workups and procedures are very expensive. The estimated cost can reach up to P15,000 every session.

“Giyumi,” as she is lovingly called by her family, is a sweet and smart girl. She excels in school and loves to sing and dance too. As a child, her unexpected diagnosis never became a hindrance for her to exhibit courage, optimism, and cheerfulness. When asked about her greatest wish, Giyumi replied, “My greatest wish is that I will be completely cured from my disease.” “It is also my hope and prayer that God will grant me long life so that I can reach for my dreams. I want to become a famous make-up artist someday,” she added. Giyumi is the youngest child of the three siblings in the family. Her mother, who is the only one supporting them, works hard to meet their daily needs. She is a cashier with only P6,000 monthly salary. Indeed, this income is barely enough for the growing family. Giyumi’s costly chemotherapy is a big blow and strain to their finances. In addition to that, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation brought by typhoon Odette greatly affected them. Their house was destroyed leaving them without roof and walls. Thus, in order to save Giyumi’s life and augment their finances as they bounce back after the typhoon, her family is wholeheartedly appealing for financial help from bighearted individuals who want to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

Thank you very much.