From medical consultation to legal aid, CBCI spreads kindness in Anda, Bohol

On June 29, 2024, a landmark medical and legal mission unfolded in Anda, Bohol, organized by the Circulo Boholano de Cebu Inc. (CBCI) in collaboration with the Andahanons in Cebu Residents, Employees, and Students Organization (ACRESO). The mission, aptly named “Operation Tuli,” aimed to provide crucial healthcare services, particularly focusing on circumcision for young boys, alongside legal assistance to the local community.

Looking ahead, CBCI envisions establishing its own building, aptly named Balay Bol-anon, to serve as the headquarter of the organization and a refuge for transient Boholanos in Cebu facing emergencies or urgent business. This vision reflects CBCI’s enduring dedication to supporting and uplifting the Boholano community, both in Cebu and beyond.

The CBCI, known as the oldest SEC-registered NGO in the country, spearheaded this initiative to promote health and well-being in rural areas of Bohol. Anda, a municipality known for its natural beauty and cultural richness, welcomed the mission with open arms.

Despite the many challenges CBCI faced in terms of financial and logistical support, the day started at 8:00 AM with more or less 200 eager adults and children availing of the free services and medicines.

The mission ended at 7:00 PM with 108 successful circumcisions, 45 medical consultations, and 15 free legal advice.

The event would not be a success without the able support and generosity of our partner agencies, such as: the Municipality of Anda, Lite Shipping, Philippine Nurses Association Cebu Chapter, Department of Health Region 7, Association of Private Duty Nurses, Doctors to the Barrios, Centurion Agency, Bohol Hotel, Little Miami Beach Resort, Villa Saranza Beach Resort, and donors like former Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Mark Villar, Atty. Nelson Getigan, Brightfield Calalin, Andy Manatad, Gemma Makinano Reserva, Dr. Napoleon Camacho, Ester Felisarta, Magdalena Gutierrez, Maridita Cayanong, Atty. Jun Blanco, Metodio Amper, and Lim Community Hospital in Jagna.

Operation Tuli primarily centered around the medical procedure of circumcision. Circumcision is not only a cultural tradition in the Philippines but also holds significant health benefits, including improved hygiene and reduced risks of certain infections. The medical team was composed of skilled doctors and nurses who conducted the procedures with the utmost care and expertise, ensuring the safety and comfort of the young participants.

In addition to medical services, Operation Tuli also provided legal aid to the community. A legal expert was on hand to offer guidance and assistance on various legal matters that concern the residents of Anda. This aspect of the mission aimed to empower individuals with knowledge of their rights and responsibilities under the law, addressing legal concerns that often go unmet in remote areas.

The impact of Operation Tuli extended beyond the immediate medical and legal services provided. It strengthened community bonds and demonstrated the power of collective action to address local challenges. By integrating healthcare and legal aid into a single mission, CBCI exemplified holistic community support, recognizing the multifaceted needs of the population.

Operation Tuli, Medical and Legal Consultation stands as a testament to the spirit of volunteerism and community service. Through the combined efforts of medical professionals, legal experts, and dedicated volunteers, the mission successfully delivered essential healthcare and legal assistance, leaving a lasting positive impact on the lives of the residents.

Such initiatives not only improve individual well-being but also contribute to the overall development and resilience of communities.

Anda, a 3rd-class municipality in Bohol’s 3rd district, boasts a vibrant community of 3,072 households as per the 2000 census. CBCI, a SEC-registered non-profit organization founded in 1910 by young Boholano student leaders, including the late Oligario B. Clarin, continues to honor its legacy of service. Under the leadership of its President Mr. Christopher Reforeal Sapong, this was CBCI’s second consecutive year of conducting free services in Bohol, following a successful mission in Maribojoc in 2023.

