Three-year-old boy needs help

A three-year-old boy from Cebu City needs help to sustain his chemotherapy treatment. Neo Abrogueña was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last January 2024.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

In September last year, he experienced an on-and-off fever, and his mother noticed his lips were unusually pale. He was taken to a clinic for check-up and subsequently referred to a hospital for further assessment and treatment. A bone marrow aspiration was performed and results confirmed he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and the most common type of childhood cancer. This aggressive and life-threatening disease is curable when treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Neo started his chemotherapy immediately after diagnosis. His costly treatment will run for three years. He visited the hospital two to three days a week for treatment that costs around P25,000/week. He experienced slight fevers and skin rashes after some of his chemotherapy sessions, but these symptoms subsided after a few days. According to his mother, Neo has been feeling much better since his chemotherapy treatment started.

Neo is an active, happy little boy who loves to play toy cars. Being the only child he is deeply cherished and loved by his parents. His father is a sales clerk who earns P567/day while his mother is a homemaker who is taking care of Neo. His father’s limited income cannot keep up with the mind-boggling cost of Neo’s treatment and they are in desperate need of help. To sustain Neo’s ongoing chemotherapy treatment his parents are appealing for monetary help from kindhearted individuals to help save Neo’s life.

