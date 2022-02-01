Mandaue’s Animal Bite Center gets DOH, PhilHealth accreditation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Animal Bite Treatment Center here will now be able to cater to all patients who are in need of intervention if they are bitten by animals that are believed to be rabid following the issuance of an accreditation by Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth.

“Ang accreditation sa Animal Bite Treatment Center daku og tabang sa katawhan tungod kay dili na limitado ang serbisyo og syento porsyento nga libre ang bakuna kontra rabies,” reads and advisory posted by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO).

(The accreditation of the Animal Bite Treatment Center is a huge help for the public because now services won’t be limited and the vaccine against rabies will now be 100 percent free.)

“Makahatag na usab ug dugang serbisyo alang sa mga mapaakan sa mga mananap nga posibling adunay rabies,” PIO added.

(It could also now offer additional services for those who might be bitten by any animal that possibly has rabies.)

According to the PIO, the city’s Animal Bite Center that is located inside the compound of the City Health Office is able to cater to over 500 clients per day.

