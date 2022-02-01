Qube Gallery feature’s ‘KaraTula’ by Kean Larrazabal

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Qube Gallery is starting the year with talent and art.

This after the gallery opened its doors to one of Cebu’s budding and promising artist, Kean Larrazabal.

The exhibit at the Qube Gallery highlights Kean’s “KaraTula: Children of the Rainbow” art pieces.

This is Kean’s first one-man show exhibit.

By occupying space between cardboards and poetry, KaraTula explores the allegories and visual poetries of the day-to-day life of the regular person, caught in the incessant struggles of exiting survival.

The show’s byline, “Children of the Rainbow,” is used by Kean as a metaphor for the youth deprived of the physical attention they deserve and replaced with visual worlds.

“The main theme of KaraTula: Children of the rainbow is “Attention we deserve”. The exhibition reflects and challenges the status quo to achieve solidarity, using Art as a way to connect people into other conversations, to open up dialogs we don’t often talk about,” said Kean.

The exhibit will run until the 19th of February.

The gallery aims to promote Filipino artists beyond local archipelagic reach and to develop an international art dialogue by featuring foreign artists who have close affinity to the Philippines.

