Chot Reyes back as Gilas coach as Tab Baldwin resigns

MANILA, Philippines—Chot Reyes is back at Gilas Pilipinas’ helm, replacing Tab Baldwin who resigned from his post, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced Monday night, January 31, 2022.

Baldwin stepped down ahead of the World Cup qualifiers to focus on his duties as head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The delays due to the pandemic caused a scheduling conflict between the UAAP season and the World Cup Qualifiers for Baldwin, as per the SBP.

“It will be an honor to serve the country again. It is a big challenge but I can’t turn my back on the country’s call,” Reyes said.

“Chot is the sensible choice to take over Gilas coaching because he is very familiar with the program. He also has solid experience in international competition and FIBA games,” said SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan in a statement.

Reyes’ return marks his third stint as Gilas Pilipinas mentor.

In his first foray with the Gilas program from 2012 to 2014, he guided the Philippine team back to the World Cup after a 36-year absence.

Reyes was tasked to steer Gilas to another World Cup appearance but his second run ended abruptly in 2018 after his involvement in the national team’s ugly brawl with Australia.

He returned as TNT’s chief tactician last year and helped the franchise reclaim PBA glory with a long-awaited Philippine Cup crown last October.

“Considering the high-level performance expected of Gilas, we decided to go with the coach who brought the country back to the FIBA World Cup in 2014,” SBP president Al Panlilio said.

