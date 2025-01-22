“Restoration of Faith: Sibonga Church” exhibition opening celebrates lasting Hungarian-Cebuano friendship

In a remarkable display of international solidarity and cultural heritage preservation, the National Museum of the Philippines Cebu, in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate of Hungary in the Visayas, proudly opened the exhibit titled “Restoration of Faith: Sibonga Church” last January 17, 2025.

The “Restoration of Faith: Sibonga Church” exhibit offers visitors a comprehensive look at the restoration process and the rich history of the church, which has been a vital part of the local community for decades.

The exhibit highlights the enduring friendship between Hungary and Cebu, particularly in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, which devastated the region in December 2021.

The exhibit was inaugurated with a ceremonial event that underscored the importance of this partnership. Distinguished guests in attendance included His Excellency Zsolt Németh, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly; Her Excellency Titanilla Tóth, Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines; Mr. Attila Tilki, Vice-Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly; Ms. Audrey Dawn Tomada, Head of National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu; and the Honorable Enrilen Joy Benedicto-Tan, Honorary Consul of Hungary in Visayas. Their presence marked a significant moment in the ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

The restoration of the Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish in Sibonga, one of the key beneficiaries of Hungary’s generous financial assistance through Caritas, serves as a poignant symbol of friendship and resilience. Following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Odette, Hungary was the first country that extended humanitarian aid to the victims of the calamity and contributed to the reconstruction of churches within the Archdiocese of Cebu, with Sibonga Church as a focal point of this initiative.

In his remarks, His Excellency Zsolt Németh emphasized the exhibit’s significance stating that the restoration of Sibonga Church is not only about rebuilding a structure; it is about mending the hearts of communities and strengthening the bonds of friendship between Hungary and Cebu.

He further noted that the project reflects the success of collaborative efforts among various partners, including the School of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design of the University of San Carlos, the Hungarian Agriculture and Life Sciences University, Caritas Manila, and the Cebu Provincial Government. A tourist booklet to promote the unique heritage site has also been published. “This exhibit celebrates our collective success, a shining example of how two nations, connected by shared values and mutual respect, can achieve extraordinary results,” he remarked.

The “Restoration of Faith: Sibonga Church” exhibit offers visitors a comprehensive look at the restoration process and the rich history of the church, which has been a vital part of the local community for decades. It serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity and the power of international partnerships in rebuilding lives and communities.

The exhibit is now open to the public at the National Museum of the Philippines Cebu and will remain on display for a limited time period, inviting all to experience the story of resilience, hope, and friendship that transcends borders.