Filipino painter receives gift from Michael Jordan



CEBU, Philippines—It was a dream come true for Christian Oliver Talampas when his artwork reached NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

But it was even more when he received a package from MJ himself.

“Until now, hindi ko parin po mapaliwanag yung nararamdaman ko. Surreal. Hindi ako makapaniwala na may isang Pilipino palang magagawa ito. Hindi ko inaakalang ako po yung makakagawa nito,” he told CDN Digital.

Talampas painted a five-foot artwork of Jordan’s “Last Shot” in a span of 72 days.

Last January 25, 2022, the 39-year-old painter from Paranaque received the signed copy of his own artwork from MJ.

He previously went viral on TikTok for his video calling out everyone to help him reach the NBA superstar.

Talampas shared with CDN Digital how he achieved his lifelong dream through the help of a netizen who saw his TikTok video.

“Nag simula po ito nung may nag message sakin from US na nag tatanong kung nag bebenta ako ng print na original ng Last Shot artwork ko. So, ang sabi ko po eh sold out na yung print. Bigla siyang nag offer sakin kung gusto ko ng tulong, tinanung ko kung anong klaseng tulong. Ang sabi niya, tutulungan kitang makarating yan kay Michael Jordan. Nung una nag duda ako, dahil naisip ko maraming scammer sa social media. Hangang sa nag pakilala na siya. Brian Apodaca, isang OG collector ng sapatos sa America na may kaibigang malapit kay MJ. Nung na convince niya ko na legit siya, nag padala ako ng copy ng print para maging sample kung magugustuhan ni Jordan,” he said.

“Nung naipadala na ito nung November 2021, agad silang nag sabi na nagustuhan ni MJ at ipadala na yung original na artwork. December 2021 nung natangap ni MJ yung artwork. Nag desisyon si MJ na bigyan ako ng regalo. January 25, 2022 na receive ko na yung package,” he added.

Talampas shipped the painting to the USA last November 2021. It came back with MJ’s signature and a dedication for him.

He also received a deck of cards used by MJ himself and a T-shirt from Jordan’s exclusive merchandise /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy