Andrea Brillantes shows off fierce side in stunning photos

CEBU, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes looked stunning in the print slip dress by designer Job Dacon that she wore as she welcomed the Year of the Tiger.

“Gong xi fa cai,” she wrote as caption to photos that she posted online.

Her photos were by Bj Pascual who came up with the theme, “A little late for the Hide and Seek Ball,” for their latest photo shoot.

Pascual said he will be featuring Brillantes in his upcoming vlog.

Meanwhile, netizens gushed over Brillantes’ stunning photos, sharing the same pose while wearing their version of her printed dress for the Lunar New Year.

The 18-year-old actress also made rounds on social media with the red bridal gown that she wore during Michael Leyva’s bridal fashion show last November 2021.

