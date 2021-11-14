Andrea Brillantes shimmers in a red bridal gown 

CEBU, Philippines— Netizens gushed over Andrea Brillantes gorgeous bridal look during Michael Leyva’s bridal fashion show on Saturday. November 13, 2021.

The young actress wore a stunning red bridal gown by fashion designer Leyva.

“Congratulations kuya @michaelleyva!! Thank you for this wonderful opportunity of making me one of your brides,” Brillantes wrote on her Instagram stories.

The 18-year-old actress shared that she wore 6.5 inches heels during the show.

“hahahaha the struggle is real pag maliit,” she jokingly said.

#AndreaAsLeyvaBride and Andre as Leyva Bride topped Philippine Twitter trends on Saturday night, which racked up over 104k tweets and 49k respectively.

