Ina Raymundo gets ‘thumbs up’ from netizens after Tiktok dance trend upload

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Hot mama.”

This is how netizens, followers, and fans of 46-year-old actress Ina Raymundo described her after sharing a Tiktok video on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Ina has been a fan of the Tiktok since the beginning of the pandemic.

Known during her younger years as a sexy actress, singer, and dancer, it is no surprise that she can still bust some trending moves of today like the “Buttons” Tiktok dance trend.

Ina Raymundo's hot Tiktok dance video Walang kupas! WATCH: Ina Raymundo posts another sizzling hot TikTok video. The 46-year-old mother of five hops into the TikTok trend by dancing to the tune of Pussycat Dolls' "Buttons." Oh, mga mother diha kaya ba sab ni ninyo?

CDN Digital took notice of her Tiktok entry and uploaded it last weekend. After three days, it has already been viewed 314,400 times and shared 998 times.

Check out some of the comments:

Looks like the mom of five and the beautiful wife of businessman Brian Poturnak will be giving her fans more Tiktok entries in the future after this overwhelming support over this one Tiktok entry.

/bmjo

