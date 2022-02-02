40% of major thoroughfares in Cebu City cleared of spaghetti wires

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 40 percent of major thoroughfares in Cebu City are cleared of dangling, low lying, and knotted telecommunication and power lines as well as broken posts.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for infrastructure, said they have cleared the major thoroughfares in the northern barangays from these “spaghetti wires.”

The Task Force Ratsada formed by Mayor Michael Rama has been deployed to clear the streets to help the clearing of the wires and broken posts.

“At the same time, we already convened the telcos for the bundling of the unsightly wires along the streets. We have actually been doing this program for the past two years in the downtown, but because of Typhoon Odette, nahunong atong bundling. So we will proceed now,” said Guardo.

Rama recently ordered that the wires be cleared by telcos before Charter Day, February 24, 2022, which has pushed the Task Force Ratsada to work double-time on the clearing.

Guardo has appealed to the mayor that they can only work on the major thoroughfares for the February 24 deadline, but interior streets will have to wait.

There is not enough manpower to tackle all interior streets simultaneously as well.

At least for now, the northern major thoroughfares have already been cleared and they will start to focus on the southern barangays.

The Task Force and telcos are already working at M. Velez Street, B. Rodriguez, and V. Rama going to Guadalupe. These are central to southern major thoroughfares.

“Amo lang paningkamotan, best effort lang, nya nihangyo ko ni mayor nga we will just focus on major thoroughfares,” said Guardo.

The Task Force is still monitoring the wires at the northern thoroughfares since some wires in certain areas have dropped such as in Carreta.

Guardo said that this monitoring will take much time since the challenge on the clearing is usually the broken telco or power poles that need to be replaced, repaired, or removed.

He assured the public that the wires and posts will soon be put to order especially on the major thoroughfares so they no longer post danger to motorists, pedestrians, and structures in the area.

