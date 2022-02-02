PH Malditas now shift focus on semis duel vs Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After setting a historic feat of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup, the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) shift their attention on their semifinal match against the Korea Republic in the AFC Asian Women’s Cup in India.

The PWNFT and Korea Republic’s semifinal duel is set tomorrow, Thursday, February 3 at 4:00 PM in Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, India.

The PH Malditas made history last Sunday by qualifying to the FIFA Women’s World Cup after beating Chinese Taipei via penalty shootout, 1-1 (4-3), in the quarterfinals.

Quinley Quezada nailed the lone goal for the Philippines in regulation at the 49th minute before Chinese Taipei tied it at the 82nd minute, forcing the match to two extra times and the penalty shootout.

Filipina-American goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel led the Philippines with two saves during the penalty shootout. She also converted her attempt.

Her teammates Sara Castañeda, Tahnai Annis, and Sarina Bolden also converted their attempts during the penalty shootout.

The Filipinas, currently ranked No. 64 by FIFA will have their backs against the wall against powerhouse Korea Republic which hasn’t been beaten in the ongoing tournament.

The Koreans ranked No. 18 by FIFA, upset No. 11 Australia in their quarterfinal match last Sunday courtesy of Ji So-Yun’s lone goal at the 87th minute.

Adding more challenge to the PWNFT is that they haven’t won against Korea in the AFC.

In the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan, the Koreans clobbered the Filipinas, 5-0, to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup where they eventually finished in sixth place.

Meanwhile, world No. 13 Japan takes on No. 19 China in the other semifinal match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at 10:00 PM. /rcg

