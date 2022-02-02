MECO: 100% of power feeders restored 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Mactan Electric Company (MECO) has reported that 100 percent of their power feeders have already been restored in mainland Lapu-Lapu after it was damaged by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, senior vice-president of MECO, however, said that in terms of connecting power from their posts to different households, they are still at 95 percent.

“Pero kanang 95% nato that could also represent between 5,000 to 7,000 consumers,” Pagobo said.

Pagobo also urged those households, whose power supply has not yet been restored to report at their office so that MECO can make an adjustment on their electric bill.

“Kay kung dili mi makahibawo nga wala pamo mosiga, i-assume na sa system nga nisiga namo during sa pagpasiga sa area. So ingon ana ka importante para naa tay reference point sa billings later on,” he added.

Furthermore, Pagobo revealed that next week, they will already start the restoration of the power supply in Olango Island.

Pagobo said that they will now start transporting their newly purchased electric posts to the island, which was badly damaged by the super typhoon.

He said that initially, around 80 electric posts have already been delivered to them. Pagobo said that they need around 150 posts to cover the whole island in their power restoration activity.

He added that as of the moment, he could not give yet a timeline for the restoration of the power supply in Olango Island due to the extent of damage that the typhoon has brought there.

