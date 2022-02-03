Unvaccinated ROFs arriving at MCIA to pay for swab tests

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Swab tests at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are no longer free for unvaccinated travelers from abroad.

This after Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued Memorandum No. 7, Series of 2022, requiring Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) to pay for the mandatory swab tests.

Garcia’s newest memorandum, signed last January 31, 2022, took effect on February 1.

“All unvaccinated Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) arriving in Cebu shall be swabbed upon arrival and shall undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of their second RT-PCR test result taken on the fifth day,” portions of the document read.

Unvaccinated ROFs will have to shell out a total of P1,802. Each swab test costs P901.

ROFs are also required to undergo swab-upon-arrival at the airport.

Meanwhile, swab tests for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), either vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19, remain free of charge.

The governor’s newest memo is the latest addition to the set of policies the Capitol implemented in anticipation of reopening the country’s borders to fully vaccinated travelers.

Earlier, last January 28, Garcia also issued Memorandum No. 6, laying down protocols for fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated passengers entering the country via Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Fully vaccinated individuals must present a negative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken 48 hours before departure and they no longer need to quarantine in a facility upon arrival.

They are still required to self-monitor for seven days and must report to the local government unit (LGU) should they develop symptoms.

For the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, they shall be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

Additionally, they shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their 14th day, with the date of arrival being the first day. With reports from Delta Dyrecka Letigio

