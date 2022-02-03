RFB Foundation: Shelter amid life’s storms

On the occasion of the 43rd wedding anniversary of Cebuano construction moguls Rafaelito and Fe Barino last January 27, 2022, a Testimonial Dinner and Awards Night was held.

To highlight the event, nine college scholars and seven seminarians were called up the stage to be recognized by the Rafaelito & Fe Barino Foundation, Inc. (RFB Foundation) — the charitable arm of the spouses’ Rafaelito & Fe Barino and Duros Group of Companies.

For like the mustard seed sown on fertile ground, the RFB Foundation hopes to grow into a huge tree where birds of different kinds can find a warm shelter that they can call a home.

They were among the many that had been helped by the RFB Foundation which extends not just scholarships to the needy, but church donations, financial assistance, and skills training among others.

Special Awards for Outstanding Leadership and Emerging Young Entrepreneurs were also given to inspire the young generations.

RFB Foundation also supports advocacies such as Surrender to God (SuGod), a drug rehabilitation program which provides a faith-based intervention for the patients’ recovery from drug addiction.

To date, more than 2,000 drug addicts have benefitted from the RFB Foundation through SuGod including those inside the Cebu City Jail.

History

Formally launched on May 17, 2016 just months after the International Eucharistic Congress was held in Cebu at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3) which was built by the Duros Group for the Cebu Archdiocese, the RFB Foundation’s generosity has since come in many forms.

The RFB Scholarship Program for college students which began in 2018 with nine scholars, targets beneficiaries from deserving children of Duros Group employees.

From that initial group of nine students enrolled in Industrial Engineering, Civil Engineering, Education, Hospitality Management and Business Administration, three have graduated while the rest will be graduating in May 2022.

The scholarship program also extends to religious vocations from the Missionaries of the Poor Contemplatives and some Filipino Missionary priests who were sent to France.

Also, the RFB Foundation aims to provide scholarship grants to Duros Group employees interested in pursuing further studies.

The Duros Academy Program (DAP) is another program funded by the Foundation since it started in 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when most companies went on lockdowns.

A 3-storey building on a 1.5 hectare property acquired by RFB Foundation in Canamucan Compostela serves as DAP Training Center for SuGod graduates and other deserving individuals willing to learn various construction skills.

Since the start of the pandemic, 94 students have graduated from DAP as scholars. More than half are now presently employed at Duros Development Corporation while the rest have either been hired by other contractors or have set out to work on their own.

When Typhoon Odette left a trail of devastation last December 2021, the RFB Foundation stood by its charism and provided food packs of rice and groceries to at least 6,000 affected families in Cebu.

It also gave housing assistance to Duros Group employees affected by Typhoon Odette.

On Cuaming Island, in between Cebu and Bohol, the RFB Foundation donated fishing boats to the fishing village after it lost all livelihood following the typhoon.

All these are a testament to how the RFB Foundation has nurtured the lives of its beneficiaries.

