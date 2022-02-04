Trojans try to maintain winning run in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans will try to keep their winning momentum in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) with two scheduled matches tomorrow, Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The Trojans ended their slump on Wednesday by beating the Zamboanga Sultans and RCM Cebu to climb from 10th to the ninth spot in the standings with a 2-4 (win-loss) slate along with 54 points.

For tomorrow’s matches, the Trojans will face newcomer Tacloban Vikings in the first match and gun for an upset against the Ventura Palawan- Albay Queen’s Gambit in the second match.

The Vikings are currently ranked 11th in the southern division standings with a 1-4 (win-loss) card while the Queen’s Gambit is at the seventh spot with a 3-3 (win-loss) record.

The Trojans will rely on National Master (NM) Merben Roque, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, Ronald Ganzon, Rommel Ganzon, Christopher Tubalado, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

IM Mascariñas and Catulay are currently ranked among the tournament’s top 25 players with the former coming in at No. 17 with 10 wins and two losses while Catulay is ranked 21st with a 9-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record.

Meanwhile, RCM Cebu will try to break free from their losing skid by facing formidable foes in Negros Kingsmen and former champions Iloilo Kisela Knights in tomorrow’s first and second matches, respectively.

RCM Cebu is currently at the bottom of the rankings with a 0-5 (win-loss) record.

It will be an uphill battle for the Cebuano woodpushers as they take on Iloilo (5-1), the current No. 2 team in the southern division, and the No. 3 team, Negros (4-2).

RCM Cebu will rely on NM Elwin Retanal, Mark Mangubat, Marphine Faith Mangubat, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap. /rcg

