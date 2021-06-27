Cebu teams falter, fall few notches in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based pro chess teams vying in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference struggled in their respective matches last Saturday evening, June 26, 2021.

The Toledo Trojans and the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors both had the roughest outings last Saturday after losing two of their scheduled matches.

The Cebu City Machers upset the Trojans,13-8. The Trojans narrowly lost to the Camarines Soaring Eagles,10-11.

The Trojans were undermanned in both matches after they were not able to field in one player in the seven-board match that resulted to a handicap.

The Naki Warriors, meanwhile, bowed to the Mindoro Tamaraws, 9-12, and the Iriga City Oragons, 8.5-12.5.

With the defeat, the Trojans are stuck at sixth place in the south division standings with 14-11 (win-loss) record. The Naki Warriors are now trailing behind the Trojans at seventh place in the standings with 8-17 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors lost the top spot of the south division standings after splitting their two-scheduled matches.

They beat the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,18.5-2.5, but they faltered against the Negros Kingsmen,7-14.

The Dagami Warriors dropped to third place with 20-5, win-loss card behind the Soaring Eagles with the same record but the latter has accumulated higher points.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights captured the top spot in the south division standings by winning their matches improving to 20-5 (win-loss) record.

The Machers also suffered the same fate as the Dagami Warriors. After upsetting the heavily-favored Trojans, they narrowly lost to the Palawan Queen’s Gambit,10-11. The Machers are now at ninth place with 7-18 (win-loss) card.

/dbs