MUPh will not tolerate negative comments from netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— No to negativity. Yes to positivity and support.

This is what Miss Universe Philippines Organization will focus on in this year’s pageant.

On their social media accounts, the MUP organization announced that they will not tolerate rude, negative, and insensitive comments against the ladies and their community.

“As we begin this year’s applications and screenings, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization is taking a stand against offensive comments and statements in our community,” reads their caption.

Senders of offensive comments will be blocked and their posts will be immediately deleted.

“We want Miss Universe Philippines to be a safe haven for positivity. We will not tolerate negative comments directed at anyone. Users will be blocked and comments will be deleted,” reads their caption,” MUPh said.

Let’s take a look at this very important reminders from the MUP organization:

A laudable move by MUPh 👏👏LOOK: The Miss Universe Philippines Organization is taking a stand against negative or… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, February 4, 2022

A job well done, MUP for allowing grace, support and love to reign in this year’s edition of the Miss Universe Philippines./END