1,001 health protocol violators recorded in Cebu City in three days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 1,001 health protocol violators were recorded from Friday, February 4, 2022, to Sunday, February 6, police here said.

Of the 1, 001 violators, 894 were adults and 111 were rescued minors.

The majority of violators were those who failed to follow the curfew ordinance, which runs from 11 pm to 4 am. Police records show that 530 violated the curfew ordinance while the rest of the violators included those who were caught not wearing face masks.

Within this period of time, police have also noticed a downtrend of violators, both adults and minors.

Macatangay said that most of these apprehended individuals were issued with citation tickets and were asked to pay P1,000 as a recommended fine or they were required to do community service.

The city police have been intensifying their implementation of health protocols as the city remains under Alert Level 3 from February 1 to 15.

On January 30, 2022, Cebu City Michael Rama extended his ‘Oplan Puyo Gihapon,’ or Executive Order 157, as the city’s measure to curb COVID-19 cases.

According to data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas, there were 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City on February 6, 2022, which brings the total logged active cases to 5,830.

/bmjo

READ:

Rama extends ‘Oplan Puyo Gihapon’ as city remains under Alert Level 3

Police to implement stricter daytime Oplan Bulabog in Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy