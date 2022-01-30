Rama extends ‘Oplan Puyo Gihapon’ as city remains under Alert Level 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama issues Executive Order 158 on January 30, 2022, extending the observance and the enforcement of Executive Order 157 or the ‘Oplan Puyo Gihapon’ effective today, January 30 until February 15, 2022.

Rama extends the implementation of ‘Oplan Puyo Gihapon’ as the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) retains the current level status of Cebu City, which is Alert Level 3.

On Sunday, January 30, Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Secretary Karlo Nograles, announced that Cebu City, together with Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Cebu province, would remain under the status starting February 1 and would be expected to end until February 15.

READ: Cebu Island remains under Alert Level 3 until February 15

Rama in his executive order stated that entry into malls, shopping centers, and department stores for essential purposes, such as securing medical, dental, governmental, and other essential goods and services shall be allowed regardless of one’s vaccination status.

The EO 157 of Rama took effect last January 19, 2022.

