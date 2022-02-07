COVID-19 claims 33 children, whose ages are 17 and below, in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government repeats its calls to parents to register their young children for the COVID-19 vaccination.

This after the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) recorded at least 33 kids, whose ages are 17 years old and below, who died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, February 7, said they might implement additional measures to lessen the number of COVID-19 mortalities among minors.

“This is going to be a challenge,” said Rama.

Data from local health officials, showed that at least 33 children died due to COVID-related infections since the pandemic started.

Of this number, 12 are those, who belonged to the age group 0 to 12 months old and who are not yet qualified to receive free COVID vaccines from the national government.

This development also prompted Rama to defend his policy of barring unvaccinated individuals inside indoor or enclosed spaces.

In the meantime, the mayor urged parents and guardians of children, whose ages are 5 to 11 years old, to participate in the upcoming second round of pediatric vaccination in the city.

“It will start this February 14. But I will have to visit the proposed (vaccination sites) today to check,” said Rama.

Cebu City is expected to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids, whose ages are 5 to 11 years old, this February 14.

The city’s Alert Level 3 status has been extended until February 15.

