Boy from Mandaue City needs help for Chemotherapy

A seven-year-old boy from Brgy. Tabok, Mandaue City sincerely needs financial help as he pursues complete healing against cancer through chemotherapy.

Jefrey Roxas was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on September 30, 2020. Alarming symptoms began to appear one month prior to his diagnosis. He experienced intermittent fever, unusual paleness, and body weakness. His lymph nodes on the neck were swollen and he had difficulty walking too. These manifestations prompted his parents to seek for medical help. He was then admitted at a hospital in Cebu City. Consequently, laboratory tests and blood transfusion were performed. The results of the tests and bone marrow aspiration confirmed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow abnormally produces plenty of immature lymphocytes. This weakening disease commonly afflicts children but there is a high chance of cure when they are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jefrey’s first dose of chemotherapy was given on November 9, 2020. A treatment protocol that will last for at least three years was prescribed by his attending hematologist-oncologist. This is to ensure that cancer cells are thoroughly eradicated. Because of the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of the treatment, children try to surmount these obstacles on a daily basis. Based on his treatment protocol, he is currently on his maintenance phase. The cost of his monthly chemotherapy together with his regular laboratory workups and procedures are sky-high. It is estimated to reach up to P20,000 every month.

As described by his parents, Jefrey is an active and playful boy. He loves to be around his older brother as they play with toys together. In some instances during the day, he bursts forth in singing his favorite songs. As a young boy, he is hopeful and resilient despite all the challenges he is going through. Jefrey is the second child of the two siblings. As of the moment, his father has no work while his mother works as a service crew with a monthly salary of P10,000. Indeed, his mother’s income is not enough to meet the daily needs of their growing family. Because of Jefrey’s lengthy and costly chemotherapy, their finances are already used up. They are having a hard time finding resources to sustain his treatment. The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had overwhelmed them financially and the destruction brought by typhoon Odette badly destroyed the roof of their house. Yes, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, his family is humbly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals to help save Jefrey’s life and aid them as they recover from the typhoon.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

